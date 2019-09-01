Shelby Jean Ramey was born March 22, 1940, and passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her home in Mantachie. She was married to Dexter D. Ramey on June 30, 1956, and they had just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary when he passed away on July 4, 2019.She was employed in various manufacturing plants until her retirement. Shelby was happiest when she was doing for others and taking care of others. She was a caregiver to many family members and friends. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Jim Manley and Bro. Henry Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her brother, Eugene (Rosie) Taylor; sister-in-law, Clydia Taylor; brother-in-law, Jimmie (Donna) Waters; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter; her parents, Lester and Dennie Hale Taylor; her in-laws, Buford and Inez Ramey; a special nephew, Scott Taylor; a special niece, Kim Holder Gardner; a brother, Leland Taylor; a sister-in-law, Beatrice Thornton Taylor; and three sisters, Charlene Waters, Judy Nanney Rutherford, and Carolyn Wilson Watts. Pallbearers will be Cory Thompson, Greg Spradling, Elvis Taylor, Austin Timms, Todd Ladewig, and Parks Taylor. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 2, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. The family wishes to say a special thanks to Cay, Dorothy, and lifelong friend Kathryn Spradling for their care and concern for Shelby. Condolences may be shared with Shelby's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
