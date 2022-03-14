Jennifer Ann Ramirez, 48, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 13, 1973. She formerly worked in road construction as a flagman and was a homemaker. She enjoyed arts and crafts. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Anthony Ramirez of Tremont; one daughter, Selena Ramirez Parrish (Kyle) of Tupelo; one brother, George Wright (Brandy) and one sister, Nicole Wright, both of Tremont; two grandchildren, Ella Kaye Ramirez and Sekai Parrish; and a special nephew, Rigo Jimenez. She was preceded in death by one son, C. J. Ramierez; her mother, Jeanne Maki; and one sister, Sherry Jaime. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.