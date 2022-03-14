Jennifer Ann Ramirez, 48, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 13, 1973. She formerly worked in road construction as a flagman and was a homemaker. She enjoyed arts and crafts. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Anthony Ramirez of Tremont; one daughter, Selena Ramirez Parrish (Kyle) of Tupelo; one brother, George Wright (Brandy) and one sister, Nicole Wright, both of Tremont; two grandchildren, Ella Kaye Ramirez and Sekai Parrish; and a special nephew, Rigo Jimenez. She was preceded in death by one son, C. J. Ramierez; her mother, Jeanne Maki; and one sister, Sherry Jaime. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.