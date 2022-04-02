Olidia Ramirez, 59, resident of Vardaman, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care will be in charge of arrangements. Ms. Ramirez was born April 25, 1962, in Orlando, FL to the late Jose and Evajealina Herrera Reyes. She received her education from the Apopka public school system and worked for the Houston MS Police Department until her retirement two years ago. A Christian, Ms. Ramirez will be remembered for having a loving heart and helping others. Her pastimes included sharing time with her beloved grandchildren, listening to oldies music and watching horror movies. Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Luis Manuel Ramirez, also of Vardaman, two sons, Richard Benge (Camron), of Morristown, TN, and Shaun Lynch (Courtney) of Vardaman, four sisters, Maria Warren (Larry), Laya Lopez (Ruben), Lisa Moore and Artie Holmes, four brothers, Ray Reyes, Joe Reyes, James Reyes and Gerada Reyes (Christina) and five grandchildren, Amber, Kristjon, Leland, Serenity and Richelle Benge. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Ramirez family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
