Ms Carolyn Ann Jones Ramsey, 66, was born on September 22, 1955 in Chicago, IL to Isaiah Jones and Daisy Jones Luckett. She professed her faith in Christ and joined Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton, MS. She enjoyed sewing and taking care of her house plants. Visitation will be today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton. Graveside services will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 2pm in Mullens Cemetery in Nettleton with Pastor Johnny Jointer, officiating. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories to her husband Keith Ramsey of Amory, MS, her mother Daisy Luckett of Nettleton, MS, a son Tharon Jones of San Diego, CA, and a daughter Keena Ramsey of Nettleton, MS, two sisters Valcon Lowe of Nettleton, MS, and Dareen Cox of Okolona, MS, five grandsons Lorenzo Cedarien CamRon Josiah and Cobe, a nephew Marcus and a niece Tamara. She was preceded in death by her father Isaiah Jones, her step father Joey Luckett and a grandson Alonzo.
