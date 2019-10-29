PONTOTOC -- Laverne Ramsey, 81, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2PM at Victory Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 5-8PM and Friday, November 1, 1PM until service time at Victory Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Springdale Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.