PONTOTOC -- Laverne Ramsey, 81, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2PM at Victory Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 5-8PM and Friday, November 1, 1PM until service time at Victory Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Springdale Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
