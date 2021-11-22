Cecil McKinley "Ken" Ranager, 58, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Brandon, MS. Born in Hazlehurst, MS, to Nannie Mae Collier Ranager and the late Tommy Laverne Ranager, Ken grew up in Brandon, MS, and attended Brandon High School. He played football alongside his brother, Clay, and under his father, Coach Tommy Ranager at Millsaps College where he also met the love of his life, Tana. She was his biggest cheerleader - on the sidelines and in life. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity, on the board of the Mississippi Furniture Association, served several terms on the board of Oaks Country Club and was active in the New Albany Main Street Association. He was happiest with a fishing pole in his hand and listening to the Rolling Stones. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Albany. He was loved by his friends and family and never met a stranger. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of New Albany with Reverend Doctor Tim Prather officiating. Burial will follow at Vista Memorial Park. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 36 years, Tana Browning Ranager; daughters, Catherine McKinley Ranager Gallagher and her husband James Thomas Gallagher III and Laura Preston Ranager; sons, Thomas Collier Ranager and Cecil Hudson Ranager; mother, Nancy Collier Ranager; brother, Thomas Clay Ranager and his wife Heather and daughters, Mary and Jane; and his grandson, James Thomas "Jack" Gallagher, IV. He was preceded in death by his father. Pallbearers will be his dear friends Rick Adair, Dan Keel, Blair Taylor, Cam Hogue, Jon Jackson, Bill Rutledge and Mike Alef. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Wesley Hall in First United Methodist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
