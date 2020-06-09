Annie Laura Randle

Annie Laura H. Randle passed away on Saturday, June 06, 2020 at the Mitchell Center in Tupelo. She was born on September 01, 1925 to William Thomas Haygood and wife, Marvyn Hinds Haygood. She grew up in Guntown and Baldwyn, MS and was a lifelong member of Pleasant Valley Methodist Church which she loved dearly. In years past she had served on various committees, taught Sunday School and was church treasurer and worked with Methodist Youth Fellowship. A graduate of Baldwyn High School, she began her career in Memphis, TN, at Commerce Title Guaranty Company, then later with Gulf Oil Corporation as receptionist and executive secretary at the district office in Tupelo where she retired after many enjoyable years. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She enjoyed her friends who came to keep her company after she became home-bound; also she loved reading Christian books furnished by the librarian of a local church as well as telephone calls and word puzzles. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain James Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery. She is survived by three nieces, Sherrill B. Estes (Ted) of Marietta, Carolyn B. Schmitz (Eddie) of Wisconsin and Mary Ann Gentry Boysen (Rick) of Tocoma, Washington; nephews, Billy Hinds Haygood (Martha) of Tupelo, Thomas Michael Haygood (Carla) of Houston, TX and Hal Breedlove Haygood (Lauren) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; brother-in-law, Eugene "Gene" Epting Randle (Gwen) of Cordova, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Thomas Randle whom she wed on December 24, 1944 (60 years); her parents, six sisters, Lucille H. Knight, Bessie Soles, Mabel H. Stallings, Loraine H. Belcher, Christine H. Gentry Luber and Laverne H. Bryant; two brothers, William Hinds Haygood and Thomas Haygood, Jr. The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care shown to her by her friends and staff at the Mitchell Center. Memorials may be sent to Pleasant Valley Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 758 Cr 503 Guntown, Ms. 38849. Expressions may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

