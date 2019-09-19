Gladys McDonald Randle, 99, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1920 in Union County to John and Tishie Hogue McDonald, the youngest of six children. After attending Ellistown School, she married Joseph Ashby Randle on July 31, 1937. The family moved to Tupelo in 1945. Gladys worked at Dacus Drugs and later enjoyed learning the jewelry business while working for Wayne Hunter at Way-fil Jewelry and later for several years at Riley's Jewelry. Her endearing spirit drew fellow employees to her, particularly young people who became her life-long friends. She and Ashby became mentors to many young people as they learned to ride and care for horses. During her husband's career with the Tupelo Fire Department, Gladys was active in the Firefighters Auxiliary. She was a member and officer of Tupelo Pilot Club and enjoyed traveling to national Pilot conventions. She delivered Meals on Wheels and was among the earliest members of the Shepherd Center, often commenting that she was carrying "old" people to doctor appointments when she was elderly herself. Gladys's first commitment was to Harrisburg Baptist Church where she had worshiped for more than 70 years. She taught Sunday School and helped with GA's and Vacation Bible School while her children were young. Later, she sang with the Senior Adult Choir and was active in Merrymakers. She and Ashby traveled often with church groups and friends. She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, but mostly she enjoyed people. She loved having company, especially her family. Her concern for others was evidenced by phone calls and the many meals she carried to others. Survivors include her daughter, Betty Randle Smith and her husband, Donnie of Meridian; son, Benny Randle and his wife, Donna Kaye of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Kent Randle of Tupelo and Resa Randle of Oxford; and three great-grandchildren, Cole, Haynes and Allie Randle. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ashby; sister, Ann; and four brothers, Roy, Earl, Clarence and Dalton. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, September 22, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. David Langerfeld and Rev. David Smith officiating. A private burial will be at Tupelo Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be James Wilemon, Rickey Jackson, Dr. Smokey Young, Joe Kilgo, Jerry Clayton, Lee McAllister, Dan Sheals, Rick Baggett, Bob Fulgham and Stuart Maxcy. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers: Frances Cayson, Deborah Baker and the staff at Sanctuary Hospice House. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers: Frances Cayson, Deborah Baker and the staff at Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
