58, passed away on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at NMMC in West Point. James Lee Randle was born to his late parents, J.T. Randle and Mae Liza Randle on Feb. 27, 1961 in Clay Co. He was a graduate of West Point High School. He also attended Pan Handle University, Valley State University and East MS Community College. Mr. Randle is survived by his wife; Jackie Veal-Randle. One daughter; Makalla Randle of Prairie. Three sons; LaTerence Randle of Prairie, Lamont Randle of Saucier, MS, and Jamund Randle of Prairie. Three sisters; Rosie Pulliam (Willie C) of Prairie, Loretta Townsend (Lester) of Prairie and Helen R. Patterson of Davenport, Iowa. Two brothers; James Otis Randle (Versie) of Prairie and Theotis Randle of Houston. There are 5 grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Grove MBC with Rev. Calvin Chandler officiating. The burial will follow at the Chandler Grove MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you written your will?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.