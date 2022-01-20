James Randle , 78, known to family and friends as "Sonnie" departed this earthly life on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born on November 7, 1943. Throughout the years, he enjoyed drag racing, sports, traveling, and fashion. Sonnie is survived by his wife, Flora Mae Randle; two sons: Wyza James (Nita) Randle and Rodney James (Yolanda) Randle both of Prairie, MS; eight grandchildren: Tanisha Head, Larienda (Chris) Johnson, Shemeka, Breana, Roger, Chelsea, Wyza Jr., and Natasha Randle; four great-grandchildren; two brothers: Lindsey and Jimmy Randle both of Prairie, MS; two sisters: Josie (Rob) Boyd of Okolona, MS and Lizzie (Fred) Franks of Athens, MS. Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave, Okolona, MS 38860, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Baptist Grove Church, Prairie, MS. Masks are required for visitation and services. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.