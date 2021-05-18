Jerry McWhorter Randle, 81, resident of Blue Springs, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 15, 2021, at his residence. A Service of Remembrance will be announced. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation. Mr. Randle was born February 25, 1940 in Lake County, Illinois, the second oldest son of the late Austin and Lorainne Bryan Randle. Mr. Randle proudly served his country in the United States Army and was owner and operator of Randle Drywall Service for 42 years before retiring. A member of Ellistown Baptist Church, Mr. Randle will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, where he rode his 4 wheeler, fished in his pond and worked the land his family acquired over 30 years ago. He took much pride in his yard, was very particular about his corn that was raised in his garden and could find him most every morning sipping his coffee on his deck while watching his hummingbirds. Known as a hard working man that lived by his policy of "do it his way because that was the "right" way", Mr. Randle enjoyed the simple things in life but most of all, his grandchildren. Memories will continue to be shared by his daughters, Felicia Randle, of Pingree Grove, Illinois, Amber Randle of Fallbrook, California, four brothers, Norman Randle, Fox River Grove, Illinois, B.J. Randle, Elezabeth, Colorado, Tom Randle, Largo, Florida and Victor Randle of Abingdon, IL, three grandchildren, Emma,William and Catherine Randle- Zeglis all of Pingree Grove, Illinois and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Randle family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
