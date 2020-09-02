CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- Lucile M. Randle, 101, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home residence in Cedar Bluff, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Robertson Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM at St. Robertson Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at St. Robertson Church Cemetery.

