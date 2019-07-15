59, passed away on July 11, 2019 at his residence in Houlka. Tommie Lee Randle was born to his late father, Henry Randle and mother Nancy Chandler Randle on Jan. 25, 1960 in Starkville. Mr. Randle is survived by his wife of 36 years, Martha Lynn Randle, of Houlka. Mother; Nancy Randle. Two daughters; Valaire Berry (Derrick) and Christa Ivy (Jayson) both of Pontotoc. Two sons; Lee Cooper and Matthew Cooper (Amanda) both of Pontotoc. Nine sisters; Elizabeth Carter, Thelma Cotton, Alice Gayfield, Edna Lane (Willie) all of St. Louis, MO. Mary Purnell, Lucille Spearman (Richard), Mary Estella, Glenda Atkins (Daniel) and Lucy Randle all of Starkville. Six brothers; Dossie Randle, Johnnie Randle, Kenny Randle, Curtis Randle all of Starkville. Clarence Chandler (Olean) of Houlka, and William Randle of St. Louis, MO. There are also 20 grandchildren. One grandson, Damien Lucas proceeded Tommie Lee Randle in death. The visitation will be Tues., July 16, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Wed., July 17,2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Gordan Chapel COGIC in Houlka with Pastor Jason Morgan officiating. The burial will follow at the Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
