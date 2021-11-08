Harold "Buster" Randolph was born on February 1, 1951 and entered his eternal resting home on November 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to T.A. and Corrine Randolph and was one of eight children. Buster lived his entire life in Nettleton, MS. He was a loving husband to Linda Long Randolph for 53 years and a great father to their three children, Lisa House (Stanley), Nettleton, Christy McDonald (John), Nettleton and Richard Randolph, Nettleton; grandchildren, Chase House (Lakin), Nettleton, Laci Elliot (A.J.), Nettleton, Jordan McDonald (Carlin), Blue Springs and Taylor Randolph, Nettleton; great grandchildren, Karson and Trace House, Raynee and Reed McDonald; sisters, Faye Minich and Sherry Jones; brothers, Sammy Randolph, Danny Randolph (Diane) and Mike Randolph (Donna). Buster was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing and fooling with his chickens. He was a retired carpenter from Randolph Home Builders, Est. 1976. A good Christian man and faithful servant of God, Buster was a member of New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. To know him was to love him. Buster was a great friend to many and loved to tell people about Jesus and how great he is. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Ann Leslie ana a brother, Jimmy Randolph. A Celebration of Life Service for Buster will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Jesse Strider and Bro. Bobby Allred officiating. Burial will follow in the Randolph Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Randolph, Brad Minich, Wade Randolph, Dylan Ross, Kade Baker and Kevin King. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Baker, Terrell Shumpert and Glenn Kennedy. Visitation will be Tuesday Evening, November 9 at the funeral home from 5-8 PM. Condolence's may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
