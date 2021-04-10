Charles Edwin "Eddie" Randolph, 80, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Vicksburg. A native of Iuka, he was born on July 27, 1940 to Oliver Thurman and Johnnie Evelyn Linton Randolph. Soon after graduating from Burnsville High School, Eddie enlisted in the United States Navy where he honorably served his country both stateside and abroad, including: Beirut, Lebanon and Cuba. In 1968, after 10 years of service, he was honorably discharged as an E6. His Military background instilled within him, a deep patriotism which was tightly weaved in every aspect of his life and his continued pride and dedication to his country led him to be a long-time faithful member of the American Legion Post 49. On March 31, 1978, Eddie married Phyllis Guinn and they later relocated to Belden. Before his retirement, Eddie worked a number of years as a maintenance mechanic for different beverage companies and as an over the road driver. Following his retirement, Eddie worked part time driving a dump truck. He had an affinity for the outdoors and took a lot of pride in tending to his yard, especially his flower beds and vegetable garden. A history enthusiast, Eddie enjoyed reading books and watching documentaries related to history and was particularly interested in anything related to the Civil War. He also enjoyed watching his Westerns. Eddie loved his family, friends and neighbors and received tremendous joy in helping them any way he could. He also loved the joy, laughter, and light-heartedness that children brought to his world and would be the first to volunteer to help or teach them. He was a jovial old soul and was extraordinarily respectful to everyone he encountered. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A committal service with Military Honors will follow in Chesterville Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held form 4 to 6PM Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11AM Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers will be Rachel Prust, Mike Prust, Luke Prust, Shawn Flournoy, Seth Gowen, Ronnie Johnson and Brandon Norton. Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Nelson, James "Goober" McCollum, Jeff Enlow, Rob Mosley, Allen Prust, John Bakies, Bob Fortoner, Rod Stinnett, Ken Wood, Howard Wilson and Don Pickens. Survivors include his beloved wife, Phyllis Randolph of Belden; three daughters, Pamela Ann Nelson of Iuka, Paula Denise Randolph of Iuka and Jennie Lynn Prust and her husband, Allen of Tupelo; son-in-law, Jeff Duty of Algoma; eight grandchildren, Michael Prust and his wife, Denise of Tupelo, Lucas Prust and his wife, Rachel of Tupelo, Shawn Flournoy and his wife, Brooke of Algoma, Dustin Nelson of Durango, Colorado, Autumn Laminar of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Ashley Gowen of Tupelo, Amber Gowen of Corinth and Danielle Nelson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren; and a number of others whose lives were forever changed by the friendship and love given so freely by Eddie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Pamela Sue Duty. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105.
