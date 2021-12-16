73, passed away on Dec., 11, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Helen Jean Randolph was born to her late parents; Eugene Beaty and Francis Nickson on April 29, 1948 in Amory. She was also a missionary for many years. Helen Jean Randolph is survived by Carl Dobbs (Keisha) of Amory. There are 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Sat., Dec., 18, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home. The graveside service will be Sun., Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Burns Cemetery located in Athens, between Amory and Aberdeen, with Pastor Melvin Morgan officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
