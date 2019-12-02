Larry Johnson Randolph, age 75, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born March 20, 1944 to Henry Clifton Randolph and Zema Johnson Randolph in Hubbertville, AL. He lived most of his life in Aberdeen where he was the retired owner of Carquest Auto Parts. He was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and Mississippi State University. A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Survivors include his wife, Sally Miller Randolph of Aberdeen, MS; two daughters, Monica Randolph Henley (Keith) of Hoover, AL and Audra Randolph Wright (Richie) of Aberdeen, MS; four grandchildren, Patrick Jones (Caitlin), Sarah Beth Phelps (Cole), J. R. Wright, and Mary Miller Wright. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and three brothers. Memorials may be sent to the Elkin Theater at 110 West Commerce Street, Aberdeen, MS 39730, or Monroe County Canines at 204 High Street, Aberdeen, MS 39730. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
