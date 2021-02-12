Martha (Edwards) Randolph, 82, passed away on February 11. 2021 at her residence in Tupelo. She was born on December 11, 1938, in Wren, MS to parents James "Jim" and Freda Anderson Edwards. She was married to Maxell "Mac" Randolph for 43 years until his death in 2002. She served as a manager at the Mississippi Department of Transportation where she had an unusually long and successful career. She was a lifelong member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church in Nettleton. Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel of Nettleton on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Garry Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Tisdale-Lann Memorial will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Amy Randolph of Tupelo; a grandson, William Hill of Tupelo; two sisters, Linda Jackson (Cecil) of Nettleton; Jimmie Lou Griggs (Bobby) of Wren; and brother-in-law, John Smith of Central Grove. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and their families. She was particularly close to niece, Lachrisha Todd Young of Liberty, and to nephews Kelly Todd of Nettleton, and Ryan Todd of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her in-laws Ellis and Delia Jackson Randolph of Nettleton; sisters Dorothy Rye of Augusta, GA and Peggy Smith of Central Grove; brother, Willard Edwards of Nettleton; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Barbara Howell Edwards of Baxley, Ga. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 Sunday before service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
