Charles Richard Ransier, age 75, passed away Thursday, March 5. Funeral Services honoring the Christian Life of Mr. Ransier will be at 2 PM today at Hillcrest Baptist Church with interment in Keownville Cemetery near New Albany. Visitation will continue today from 11 AM to 2 PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church. "Brother Charlie," as he was known by so many, was born in Mobile, Alabama to Richard and Dorothy Ransier. He grew up in Eight Mile, Alabama, and graduated from Vigor High School in 1963. Afterwards, he served in the U.S. Army and later graduated from Blue Mountain College. He then became an ordained Baptist minister in 1971. He married the love of his life, Annie Mae "Anne" Ayers at her father's church in Aberdeen, MS. He had been "pen pals" with Anne while he was in the Army, and fell in love with her before they actually met. Charlie pastored his first church in Shannon, MS. Over the years he lived in the Union county area and was the pastor of several loving churches: Keownville Baptist, New Harmony Baptist, Amaziah Baptist, Ingram Baptist, and lastly, Moss Hill Baptist. In these churches, he played many roles. He was oftentimes a custodian, an occasional grounds keeper, a song-leader, as well as the pastor. Charlie carried out all his tasks with a happy heart and a smile. He also served the community as a bus driver, a substitute teacher, a volunteer fireman, and later, the director of the alternative school in Pontotoc county. He was known for his hearty laugh, his genuine love, his quick wit, and his servant's heart. His hobbies included watching Andy Griffith, MASH, Blue Bloods, and Golden Girls re-runs; loving and caring for his family, church family, and friends; and preaching the Word. The pride of his life was his family, and he leaves behind a son, Marc (Jamie) and their four children: Jacob Clark, Thad Wilton, Cooper Charles, and Vivi Mei of Meridian, MS. He is also survived by Shanda Newby and her girls: Madison Keyera Catt, Courtney Anne LeMay, and Katie Scarlett LeMay. Lastly, he leaves a daughter, Lyndsi Davis (Daniel) and their children, Cassidy Blaize and Peyton Anne of New Albany, MS. He is also survived by a brother, Michael (Pat) of Mobile, AL. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Richard Ransier, and his sister, Bonnie. He has been reunited with his love, Anne Ransier, who passed away in July of 2009, and is free and whole in the presence of his savior. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Ransier family at nafuneralsandcrematins.com (662)539-7000
