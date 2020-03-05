UNION COUNTY -- Rev. Charlie Ransier, 75, passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM and Friday 11AM until service time at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany. Burial will follow at Keownville Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.