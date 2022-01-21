Aberdeen- Dennis Ranson, 76, died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home in Wren. He was born in Aberdeen, MS on April 17, 1945 to the late Frank Ransom, Jr. and Mariward Garner Ransom. Dennis grew up in Aberdeen, graduating from Aberdeen High School, Class of 1963. He went on to earn a business degree from Mississippi State University. After graduating, he worked with his family at Central Insurance until his retirement in 1996. In 1993 he married his sweetheart, Janet Dickerson Ransom. They were married for nearly 29 years. He was a member of North Mississippi Worship Center in Wren. Dennis enjoyed watching his beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs. Athletic himself, Dennis could play just about any sport. He was an avid fisherman, loved to dance and was a true Bulldog fan. Dennis is survived by his wife, Janet Dickerson Ransom, Aberdeen; sister, Mary Em Walters (Mike), Aberdeen; step sons, Chad Sullivan, Okolona and Mitch Sullivan (Lori), Nettleton; nieces, Heather Hanna (Melissa), Starkville and Tissa Honeycutt (Jonathan), Hamilton; six grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; sister and brother in law, Kelli and Bruce Krumcke and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Frank Ransom, III. Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Dudley Nash officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mitch Sullivan, Jonathan Honeycutt, Ran Honeycutt, Mike Walters, Joe Fears and J.T. Winders. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Sullivan, William Drake, David Dabbs, Bruce Krumcke, Bryce Krumcke, Clay Krumcke and staff of the NMMC Hospice Unit. There will be no visitation and everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:45 PM on Sunday. Memorials may be given to the North MS Worship Center or a charity of choice.
