Barbara Raper, 71, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Arrington Assisted Living in Columbus. Services will be on Tuesday, November 17 at 2:15 PM at Camp Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17 from1 PM until 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Camp Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.