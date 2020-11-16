Danny Clayton Raper, Jr., 52, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born January 1, 1968 to Danny Clayton and Judy Kelly Raper. On February 14, 1987, he married Suzan Machelle Grantham and for 34 years, you did not see one without the other. For a number of years he worked as a supervisor for Innocor, Inc in Baldwyn until his failing health. Clay was an avid Ole Miss football fan, enjoyed gardening and loved his pets, Tebo, Mr. Vampy and Bella. He truly was one of a kind and touched many lives. His faith was unwavering and he never doubted God's plan for him. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Machelle Raper of Saltillo; two children, Christopher Raper and Chasity Raper both of Saltillo; mother, Judy Wilder and her husband, Larry of Pontotoc; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Ron Mclarty of Saltillo; sisters, Dana Burke and her husband, Rick of Pontotoc, Julie Johnsey and her husband, Chad of Pontotoc, Amber Raines and Jeremy of Pontotoc, Brandy Raper of Tupelo and Tara Haney Craig and her husband, Brian of Nebraska; brother, Daniel Raper of Tupelo; special aunt and uncle, Linda and Jimmy Ray of Saltillo; and a host of very special friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Raper. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may be unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
