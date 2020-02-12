Danny Clayton Raper moved into his mansion Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was 73. The youngest of three children born to Lawrence Edward and Pauline Clayton Raper, Danny was born and raised in the Mt. Vernon Community and resided most of his life on the old Clayton home place. He took great pride in preserving the memories of the home place. He was affectionately known as "Boone" by his numerous cousins. Danny was a former member of the Mississippi National Guard and a member of Mt. Vernon Christian Church. He was a graduate of the Class of 1964 at Belden High School. Danny worked at Penn Tire until its closure. He also worked as a contract painter along with Wayne Vinson and David Scott. He was known for his precise detail in trim work. Danny was a fan of NASCAR, and loved the outdoors, gardening, and maintaining the home place with his fur babies Scooter and Harley. A celebration of life service will be held at 6 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel, who are honored to serve their friends. Bro Dave Dowdy will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 PM to service time Thursday only. Danny is survived by his children, sons Clay Raper and his wife Machelle of Saltillo, and Daniel Raper of Tupelo, MS; daughters, Dana Burk and her husband Rick of Pontotoc, Julie Johnsey and her husband Chad of Pontotoc, Brandy Clayton of Tupelo; Tara Haney Craig and her husband Brian of Omaha, NE; brother Lawrence Edward Raper, Jr. of Tupelo; sister and caregiver Nancy Raper Sparks and her husband Jimmy Sparks of Tupelo; grandchildren Chris and Chasity Raper, Jessica Herring, Becky Gadd, Justin, Josh and Jason Johnsey, Serenity and Timmy Clayton, Tyler, Chesney and Landon Craig; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving companion of 38 years Dixie Lee Ingraham, who shared his love for the outdoors and the old home place; sister-in-law Sue McCraw Raper, and infant nephew Joel Edward Raper. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Danny Raper's name to the American Cancer Society, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS, 39213. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
