Margaret LaVerne VanBuskirk Raper, 99, passed away September 17, 2019, at NMMC after a brief illness. Born on December 23, 1919, in Lee County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ila VanBuskirk of Saltillo. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Sublett (Harold) of Hohenwald, TN and Margaret Palmer (Jimmy) of Saltillo; 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews including two special nieces who checked on her daily, Betty Carter and Joyce Burney. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. She was a member of East Main Church of Christ where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, John Perry Raper; two sisters Grace Long and Mary Ruth Edwards; three brothers, Earl VanBuskirk, Donald VanBuskirk and Murrell VanBuskirk. Services will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Thursday. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her grandson, grandsons-in-law and great-grandsons. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
