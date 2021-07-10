Montez Brooks Raper at the age of 92, died on Friday, July 9, 2021 at her home. She was born in the Mooreville area of Lee County, to Finis Brooks and Ila Fay Smith Brooks on November 14, 1928. She attended Mooreville School, and played high school basketball on the 1946 state championship team. She lived most of her adult life in Tupelo, and was a factory worker until her retirement. She attended East Heights Baptist Church for 37 years. She enjoyed reading, gospel music, doing puzzles and find-a-word books. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Duerson and her husband Calvin, of Franklin, Tenn., and Debra Webb, and her husband Timothy of Tupelo; two grandsons, Bradley Webb of Tupelo and Zachary Webb and his wife Sherri, of Austin, Texas; one great granddaughter, Samara Webb; one sister, Charlotte Jenkins; and one brother, Joe Wade Brooks and his wife Nancy of Tupelo; two step-children, Edward Raper, and Nancy Sparks and her husband, James all of Tupelo, and many step-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Ila Brooks; one brother, James Cleveland Brooks; three sisters, Jewel Russell, Annie Lou Cole, and Shirley Mize; and her husband, Roy Lawrence Raper. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, July 12, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Burial will follow in Eggville Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at http://www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
