David Anthony Rasberry, 81, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, while surrounded by his family, went to his heavenly home. He was born October 23, 1940 to Clarence Rasberry and Virginia Fleeyner in Princeton, Indiana. He attended Gardner High School in Laurel and graduated high school in Ellisville, Mississippi. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He grew up in Laurel, MS where he met and married the love of his life, Diane Tindall, in 1957 and together they built a life, home, and family in New Albany. Mr. Rasberry was a truck/auto mechanic and was co-owner and operator of DC Service Center in New Albany, MS. He enjoyed motorcycles, woodworking, and as a member of the NRA, he was an avid gun supporter, but above all else, he loved and adored his grandchildren. He leaves an empty spot that will be hard to fill. His family and friends will miss him greatly. He was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. A visitation for Mr. Rasberry will be on Sunday January 16, 2022 from 1:00pm till the start of the service at 3:00pm, with Bro. Randy Buse officiating. Both will take place at United Funeral Service. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Diane Rasberry, one daughter DeeDee Rasberry Files (Donald), one son, Codie Tindall Rasberry (Linda); five grandchildren, Anthony Rasberry, Jonde Hood, Dustin Rasberry, Jeremy Files, and Hilliary Rasberry; and fifteen great-grandchildren: Brittani, Bethani, Mavryck, Hawkyns, Lexi, Jayni, Silas, Sydney, Jasper, Owen, Jax, Davis, Ronin, Tank, and Lux. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Skipper and Stevie; and one great-grandson, Jagger Zinzer. In honor of his service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service.For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
