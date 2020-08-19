Ida Raspberry, age 89, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Graveside Services are set for Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Odd Fellows North Cemetery in Okolona, MS with Family only in attendance. There will not be a public visitation, Her request is: In lieu of flowers please send donations to First Calvery M. B. Church, P.O. Box 145, Okolona, MS 38860. The state regulation for outside gatherings is 20 people. Please be govern by the information contained in this announcement. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.