Ida Raspberry, age 89, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Graveside Services are set for Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Odd Fellows North Cemetery in Okolona, MS with Family only in attendance. There will not be a public visitation, Her request is: In lieu of flowers please send donations to First Calvery M. B. Church, P.O. Box 145, Okolona, MS 38860. The state regulation for outside gatherings is 20 people. Please be govern by the information contained in this announcement. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.

