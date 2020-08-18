OKOLONA, MS -- Ida Raspberry, 89, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at NMMC Hospital in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on 08/21/2020 at 10:00 A. M. at Odd Fellow North Cemetery. Visitation will be on No Visitation Burial will follow at Graveside Service.

