Beatrice Fraser Rather, lovingly known as Aunt Bea to her family and friends , after a exceptionally long, fruitful life departed her earthly pilgrimage of 99 1/2 years and returned to her Creator from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She would have been 100 on March 15, 2023. She was born on a farm in the Tuscumbia Community of Prentiss County on March 15, 1923 to the late Jefferson P. "Pink" Fraser and Luna G. Pardue Fraser. She graduated from Booneville High School and attended Business College afterwards. Bea had a love for gardening and sewing. She was an expert seamstress and loved sewing for her family and herself, always looking sharp and dressing to the 9's. Bea lived and worked in Tupelo many years for the late Dr. Frank Tatum. Upon her retirement, she moved to Lake Mohawk where she enjoyed living until her parents death. She returned to her childhood home in Booneville where she lived the remainder of her life. Aunt Bea loved going to her church and faithfully attended Liberty United Methodist Church near Booneville. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Liberty United Methodist Church in Booneville with Rev. David English officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Sat. only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends. Bea is survived by her niece, Kathy Winfield (Mrs. Tommy) Prentice of Starkville; a nephew, Bobby Winfield (Janice) of Booneville; Great nephews, David Patten of Booneville, Ken Patten ( Monti Sue) of Jumpertown and Kenny McGill of Tupelo; a multiple of other nieces and nephews spanning 3 generations and a host of friends. Memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 136 CR 130, Booneville, Ms, 38829. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.