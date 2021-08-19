Perry Daniel Rather, Sr., 63, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born March 22, 1958, in Fulton, to Dr. V.M. and Ruth Valentine Rather. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he enjoyed his Faithful Followers Sunday School Class. Perry started his work career in the produce section at Walker's Big Star, under Murl Walker, who taught him a lot about the grocery business. He then became a milk distributor for Barber's Milk for several years. He owned and operated Kwik Sak in Fulton for 20 years. The past several years, he was a constant figure at Dorsey Food Mart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and running, especially with his beloved dog, Hank. He had many great experiences spending time with family and friends at Pickwick. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, at the Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Kevin Clayton and Bro. Tracy McMillen officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Pam Gillentine Rather; his mother, Ruth Rather, both of Fulton; one son, Daniel Rather of Iuka; one daughter, Alicia Rather Matus of Corpus Christi, TX; two grandchildren, Tyler Matus and Katelyn Matus of Corpus Christi, TX; two brothers, Mark Rather (Allison) of Water Valley, MS, and Chris Rather of Rockwall, TX. He was preceded in death by one sister, Leslie Rather; and his father. Pallbearers will be Vic Rather, Rush Rather, Clayton Gillentine, John Shannon Gillentine, Shae Collum, Seth Collum, and Jordan Gillentine. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Iseminger, Boyd Cowart, Don Leathers, DeWayne Johnson, Mark Brown, Jeff McNeece, Barry Thrasher, NT Clayton, and Eddie Drake. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Bethel Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com
