Bennie Max Ratliff, 81, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born on February 18, 1939, in Toccopola, MS, to Rex and Paula Mae Bishop Ratliff. Ben was a member of the Pontotoc Church of Christ and was previously a member of the Pine Bluff Church of Christ for 53 1/2 years. He enjoyed teaching Bible classes for several years. He was a dedicated Christian who put the Lord first in his life, and then his family. Ben served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany and other parts of Europe. He had a strong work ethic and liked to stay busy. He was a professional bricklayer for over 40 years and achieved a master level. The majority of his work was on commercial buildings. In semi-retirement, he bricked the columns for the Walk of Champions at Ole Miss. He was also a cattleman and farmed several acres for many years. In retirement, Ben loved working in his garden and flower beds. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves play baseball, and he especially loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed. He loved his hometown of Toccopola and was very much involved in his community. He helped organize several fundraisers throughout the years to support such efforts as the community center, the volunteer fire department, and raising funds for families in need. He served on the committee for upgrading the town's ballfield and helped with efforts for getting a medical clinic in Toccopola. He always enjoyed working at the Belks' annual Hoedown for St. Jude. He helped with scouts, coached t-ball and little league baseball, and helped organize the annual Toccopola Christmas Parades. Survivors include his wife of over 55 years, Margaret Bowles Ratliff; his children, Michelle Plunk (Carlton) of Saltillo, Brad Ratliff of Shannon, Bart Ratliff (Shelia) of Toccopola; his grandchildren, Nathan Plunk (Kelli) of Saltillo, Chelsea Plunk of Hernando, B.J. Ratliff of Virginia, Catherine Sullivan (Matt) of Pocahontas, AR; one great-grandchild, Elizabeth Plunk of Saltillo; and several nieces and nephews. Ben was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Bill and Bob Ratliff. There will be a private family graveside service at 2:00PM Sunday with Brother Clyde Mize and Brother Bob Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery in Toccopola. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers include Dean Bowles, Jr., Donald Coleman, Nathan Plunk, Chris Ratliff, Jeff Smith, and Barry Wardlaw. Honorary pallbearers are Arvel Miles, Mike Bowles, Tony Bowles, and Matt Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Dayspring TV Program (307 N. Gloster St., Tupelo, MS 38804).
