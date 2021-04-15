Ricky Ratliff 61, passed away onTuesday, April 13, 2021 at Ratliff Body & Glass surrounded by his work family. He loved to read his devotional and Bible each morning and night. He was a very positive, kind, loving, funny, fixer of all things, friend to all and always willing to help others. He loved God, his family and friends and his life was lead by faith. He had a heart of gold and loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and family. He was a body repairman at Ratliff Body shop & Glass where he had a reputation for his great skills. He was a Baptist and veteran of the United States Navy. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Terry Pierce, Bro. Bobby Robbins and Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Campbelltown Cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Sherwood (Shon) and Chelsea Colbert (Will); sons, Andrew Ratliff (Kara) and Nicholas Ratliff; grandchildren, Katie, Caroline, South, Kaden, Ava, Kipton and Lilly; sister, Felicia Stinson (Nathaniel); brother, Mark Ratliff; special uncle, Hester Pettigo; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart Ratliff and Eva Irene Pettigo and a dear friend, Teresa May. Pallbearers will be Grover Ratliff, Shon Sherwood, James Fortner, Kevin Adair, Bobby Hare and Larry Joe Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Corey Stinson, Nathaniel Stinson, Stanley Ratliff, Roger Franks, Phil Ratliff, Will Colbert, Jarrett Watson, Steve Smith, Jamie Franks, Cecil Hardin and his Broken Lives Family. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a. m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
