Barbara Jean Ray, 77, of Nettleton, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born September 7, 1944 in Harrisburg, AR. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and painting. Graveside service will be at 11:00 am Friday, November 26, 2021 in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughters, Candy Scales (Ronald) of Shannon and Sandy Palmer of Verona; son, William Skidmore Pickens III of Nettleton; sister, Joann Hankins (Rev. Bobby Hankins) of Booneville; grandchildren, Christopher Hoxie, Jessie Ray, Kaylee Pickens; and Kenzie Scales; and one great grandson, Ethanuel Hoxie. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry Moore.
