GOLDEN, MS -- Betty Ray, 77, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, June 16, 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

