TIPPAHCOUNTY -- Bonnie Umberger Ray, 64, passed away Sunday, October 04, 2020, at her sister in law residence in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, October 8 at 2 PM at New Hope Baptist Church in Benton COunty. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7 from 5 PM to 8 PM at New Hope Baptist Church . Burial will follow at Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery.

