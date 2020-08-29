ASHLAND, MS -- Brenda Joyce Martindale Ray, 74, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home in Ashland, MS. Services will be on Sunday August 30, 2020 5:00 PM at Old 370 Auction Building 6961 Hwy 370 Ashland, MS.

