Doyle Wayne Ray, 61, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 4, 1959 to the late Grady Ray and Lois Juanita Ray. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Doyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding 4 wheelers, playing cards and socializing with his friends and family. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday December 31, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Winters, and Bro. Jim Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. The family request that face mask and social distancing be observed during the visitation and funeral service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his mother; Lois Juanita Ray of Fulton, brother; Ricky (Nellie) Ray of Peppertown, sister; Sharon (Mike) Gasaway of Nettleton, a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Ray. Pallbearers will be Greg Hayes, Larry Hayes, Marty Hayes, Jace Dulaney, Mikey Swindle, and Barry Miller. John Barnes will be honorary pallbearer. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
