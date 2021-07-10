Emma Lou Ray passed away at the age of 88 on July 9, 2021 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. Emma Lou was born February 16, 1933 to William Steve McKee and Lillian Akins McKee in Benton County, MS. Emma Lou was married to James Ervin Ray and was a retired factory employee at ABC Manufacturing in Ashland, MS for many years as Department Supervisor. She loved Cooking. Her specialty were pies, Chicken and Dressing. She loved Honey Buns. That was her nick name at the nursing Home. She enjoyed Yard Sales. She also loved working in her flower bed. Her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren called her Granny. Her special sister-In-Law: Patsy McKee was always checking on her and always loved drinking coffee with her and eating Honey Buns. Emma Lou is survived by: two sons: Kenneth Ray (Kathy) of Walnut, MS, Ricky Ray of Falkner, MS; one daughter: Kay Watkins of Saulsbury, TN; one sister: Annette Brotherton (Kenneth) of Collierville, TN; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: James Ervin Ray; one infant son: Harold Wayne Ray; one daughter: Betty Hunt Ray; four sisters: Martha Jones, Joyce Cox, Mary Alice McKee, Margie Rainey; three brothers: Walter McKee, Charles McKee, R.L. McKee. Bro. Stacy McKee and Bro. Cameron Hutchins will officiate. Interment will be at McKee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Lane McKee, Barry McKee, Tracy Watkins, Daniel Watkins, Chris Ray, Shane Ray. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Danny Hopkins, Thomas King, Timmy Hopper. Interment will be at McKee Cemetery. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. , Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
