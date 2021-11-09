Devoted mother, wife and friend, Gretchen Ray, 47, passed away at her home Monday, November 8, 2021. Gretchen was born July 5, 1974, in Pensacola, Florida, and grew up in Buchanan, Michigan. She graduated from Kendall College Culinary Institute, Chicago, Illinois and was the co-founder of Marisol Restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina. Over the years, many friends and colleagues in the furniture industry were fortunate to have experienced her extraordinary hospitality, culinary talent, and never ending kindness. She was the first to volunteer at her children's school, make dinners for families in crisis, deliver food to the community homeless shelter, and plan a celebration for friends and family. Her generosity knew no bounds. Her beautiful smile matched her indomitable spirit. Gretchen instilled this same spirit in her children to which her dedication and love for them was immense. She was all things that describe a devoted wife, but also a loving companion, partner and best friend. Gretchen is survived by her loving husband, Guy Ray; precious children, son, Jasper; daughters, Memphis and Sullivan Ray; father, David Felten and brother, Erik Felten. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 pm, Friday, November 12, at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, located at 2200 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27408. Monsignor Anthony Marcaccio officiating. There will a reception in the Simmons Center following the service. Friends wishing to honor Gretchen are invited to make a donation in her name to: The St. Pius Building Fund in Memory of Gretchen Ray. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Ray family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
