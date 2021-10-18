Harry Lee Ray, 73, lifelong resident of Union County, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Ray will be at 3Pm Friday, October 22 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Union County with Bro. David Grumbach officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mr. Ray was born October 17, 1947 in Union County, the son of the late Charley and Sudie Beckworth Prather. He was a graduate of West Union High School and proudly served in the United States Army. Mr. Ray worked in the furniture manufacturing industry most of his life as long as his health allowed. Those left to cherish memories of Mr. Ray include his wife, Beth Evelyn Smithey Ray, three daughters Leslie Theodor (Christ), Stephanie Marrs (Scott) both of Springfield, OH, and Kimberly Ray (Jerry Reed) of New Carlisle, OH, two sons, Brandon Smithey (Amy) of Myrtle, and Roman Ray (Nina) of Bumpas Mills, Tn, five sisters, Linda Chism (Larry), Patricia Jeter, Barbara Gates (Terry), Pam Harrison (Ronnie) all of New Albany and Becky Williams of Myrtle, two brothers, Larry D. Ray (Sherry) of Myrtle and Larry Von Ray (Kim) of Saltillo, and nine grandchildren. Memories may be shared with the Ray family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
