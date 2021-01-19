Helen Grace Jackson Ray, 82, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at at her daughter's residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 23, 1:30-2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

