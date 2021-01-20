Helen Grace Jackson Ray, 82, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at her daughter's residence. She was born in Itawamba County, MS and was a housewife. She was a member of Palestine Church of God. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 23, 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS with Bro. Larry Evans and Bro. Ethan Ray officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by five children - Nancy Stidham (Billy), Darrell Ray (Shelia), Dale Ray, Donald Gene Ray (Melissa) and Donny Ray (Lisa); seven grandchildren - Anthony Stidham (Elisabeth), Erick Stidham, Kevin Stidham (Brianna), Ethan Ray, Andrew Ray, Hank Ray and Emily Grace Ray; five great-grandchildren - Braylon, Garrett, Maria, Brooklyn and Kurt; one sister - Faye Toone, Trinity, AL and one brother - Ray Jackson (Louise) Red Bay, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray, her parents, Cliff and Vera Hardy Jackson, one brother, Richard Jackson and three sisters, Vertie Mae Harrison, Bernice Scoby and Louise Conwill. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers - Anthony Stidham, Erick Stidham, Kevin Stidham, Andrew Ray, Ethan Ray and Hank Ray. Visitation will be Saturday, January 23, 1:30 - 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

