Jimmy Ray (74) passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in Saltillo. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching black and white westerns, cracking jokes with others, farming, driving his mustang and playing with his dog, Jetta. Services will be 11 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church (112B CR 6011 Baldwyn, MS) with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. A private family burial will take place on his farm. Visitation will be 9-11 Saturday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julie Ray of Saltillo; his sons, Tim Myhand (Darlene) of Smithville, Thomas Myhand of Saltillo and Adam Ray (Jessica) of Saltillo; his daughters, Sherry Fay Derrick of FL, Holly Hood (Charlie) of FL and Michelle Bair of Corinth; his adopted sons, D.J. Reynolds of Blue Springs and Anthony Reynolds of Baldwyn; his brothers, Hannon Ray (Star) of Tupelo, Larry Ray (Laura) of Wheeler and Mitchell Ray (Taffie) of Saltillo; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; the Adams family and his church family. Pallbearers are; DJ Reynolds, Anthony Reynolds, TJ Myhand, Chandler Myhand, Dakota Myhand and Shawn McCalister. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

