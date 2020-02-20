Jimmy Ray (74) passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in Saltillo. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching black and white westerns, cracking jokes with others, farming, driving his mustang and playing with his dog, Jetta. Services will be 11 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church (112B CR 6011 Baldwyn, MS) with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. A private family burial will take place on his farm. Visitation will be 9-11 Saturday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julie Ray of Saltillo; his sons, Tim Myhand (Darlene) of Smithville, Thomas Myhand of Saltillo and Adam Ray (Jessica) of Saltillo; his daughters, Sherry Fay Derrick of FL, Holly Hood (Charlie) of FL and Michelle Bair of Corinth; his adopted sons, D.J. Reynolds of Blue Springs and Anthony Reynolds of Baldwyn; his brothers, Hannon Ray (Star) of Tupelo, Larry Ray (Laura) of Wheeler and Mitchell Ray (Taffie) of Saltillo; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; the Adams family and his church family. Pallbearers are; DJ Reynolds, Anthony Reynolds, TJ Myhand, Chandler Myhand, Dakota Myhand and Shawn McCalister. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you written your will?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.