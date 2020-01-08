Jerry Frank Ray, 63, was born on June 15, 1956, in New Albany, the son of Von M. and Hilda Mavis Ray. He died on January 7, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Jerry was retired from Southern Motion. Survivors include two sons, Stevie Ray of Austin, Arkansas, and Jay Ray (Katie) of Russellville, Alabama; three daughters, Shonna Dennis (Brian) of New Albany, Charlcy Hollingsworth (Bart) of Saltillo, and Brittney Mardis of New Albany; three brothers, Larry V. Ray (Kim) of Saltillo, Harry Ray (Beth) and Larry D. Ray (Sherry) all of West Union; three sisters, Linda Chism (Larry) of Keownville, Patricia Jeter and Barbara Gates (Terry) all of New Albany; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn Ray; and his brother, Steve Ray. Funeral services will be at 2 P. M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Lou Zemek and Brother Jason Brassfield officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from Noon until service time. Active pallbearers are Jacob Pena, Jason Gates, Joey Gates, Jake Ray, Jeff Chism, Brad Ray, Corey Jeter, and Patrick Jeter. Honorary pallbearers are David Lovern and Junior Kizer. Condolences may be left online at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
