Jimmy Ray, 81, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Generations of Red Bay. He was born in Itawamba County, MS to Thomas Eugene and Ruble Lucille Grissom Ray. He worked as a meat cutter for Piggly Wiggly, Red Bay, AL for many years. He was a member of Palestine Church of God. Graveside services will be Thursday, December 10, 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Golden, MS with Bro. Marshall Green and Bro. Ethan Ray officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of sixty years - Helen Ray; five children - Nancy Stidham (Billy), Darrell Ray (Shelia), Dale Ray, Donald Gene Ray (Melissa) and Donny Ray (Lisa); seven grandchildren - Anthony Stidham (Elisabeth), Erick Stidham, Kevin Stidham (Brianna), Ethan Ray, Andrew Ray, Hank Ray and Emily Grace Ray; five great-grandchildren - Braylon, Garrett, Maria, Brooklyn and Kurt; two brothers - Doug Ray (Becky) and David Ray (Debbie) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Wayne Ray, his parents, a sister, Glenda Ledbetter, a brother, Tommy Ray and a granddaughter-in-law, Kolby Stidham. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers - Anthony Stidham, Erick Stidham, Kevin Stidham, Andrew Ray, Ethan Ray and Hank Ray. Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
