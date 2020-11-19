Julie F. Ray (76) passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home in Saltillo. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, her flowers, going to yard sales and spending time with her grandchildren. Graveside services are 4 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at the family cemetery at her home in Saltillo with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. Julie is survived by her sons, Adam Ray (Jessica) of Saltillo, Thomas Myhand of Saltillo and Timothy Myhand of Smithville; her adopted sons, Donald Reynolds of Blue Springs and Anthony Reynolds of Baldwyn; her step-daughters, Michelle Bair of Corinth, Holly Hood (Charlie) of Guntown and Sherry Fay of FL; her brothers, Roy Adams (Sandra) of Guntown, Danny Adams (Kim) of Falkner and James Adams (Cathy Lee) of Pontotoc; her sisters, Allene Graham of Wheeler and Martha Jean Riddle (Wayne) of Baldwyn; 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Ray; her brother, Willard Adams; her daughter-in-law, Darlene Myhand; her brother-in-law, Larry Graham and her son-in-law, Larry Bair. Pallbearers are; Donald Reynolds, Anthony Reynolds, TJ, Chandler & Dakota Myhand and Benny Herring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church. (P.O. Box 306 Baldwyn, MS 38824) Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

