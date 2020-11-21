Keith Wayne Ray, 71, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. Keith graduated from Thaxton High School in 1966 and then went on to graduate from the School of Pharmacy at Ole Miss in 1971. Keith spent almost 50 years as a pharmacist with his last 20 at Walmart. After he retired, he spent his days riding his 4 wheeler with his dog Brownie, and making beautiful pictures of wildlife and nature. Keith was a great friend to those who knew him and he was not only intelligent but he had a great sense of humor. He was a blessing to all who were fortunate enough to know him and will be missed terribly. Keith is survived by his uncle and aunt, Paul and Avis Reynolds, Pontotoc, MS; aunt, Mamie Gober, Nettleton, MS; a host of cousins he was fond of; special friends, Jennifer Russell and Brandie Thomas; and his best buddy, Brownie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Verrell and Jewell Reynolds Ray. Services will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will follow in Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Cecil Fitts, Toby Reynolds, Johnny Busby, and Jace Russell. Visitation will begin Monday, November 23, at 12PM and continue to 2PM service time.
