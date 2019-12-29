59, passed away on Tues., Dec. 24, 2019 at Starkville Manor Nursing Home. Mr. McArthur Ray was born to his late father, Charles Ray and Lillie Osborne-Ray on May 24, 1960 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Ray was a 1977 high school graduate of Pontotoc High School and a former employee of Futorian. McArthur Ray is survived by his wife; Roseanna Moore-Ray of Pontotoc. His mother; Lillie Osborne Ray of Pontotoc. One daughter; Tonya Ray Bailey (Johnnie) of Roseville, Ca. One grandson; Eric P. Brown of Arlington, Texas and one great-grandchild. Mr. McArthur Ray was preceded in death by his father; Charles Ray, one daughter; Shorelonda Moore, and one brother; Charles Earl Ray. The visitation will be Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Tues., Dec. 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Prairie Mt. UMC with Rev. Phillip Coyler officiating. The burial will follow immediately at the church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

