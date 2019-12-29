59, passed away on Tues., Dec. 24, 2019 at Starkville Manor Nursing Home. Mr. McArthur Ray was born to his late father, Charles Ray and Lillie Osborne-Ray on May 24, 1960 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Ray was a 1977 high school graduate of Pontotoc High School and a former employee of Futorian. McArthur Ray is survived by his wife; Roseanna Moore-Ray of Pontotoc. His mother; Lillie Osborne Ray of Pontotoc. One daughter; Tonya Ray Bailey (Johnnie) of Roseville, Ca. One grandson; Eric P. Brown of Arlington, Texas and one great-grandchild. Mr. McArthur Ray was preceded in death by his father; Charles Ray, one daughter; Shorelonda Moore, and one brother; Charles Earl Ray. The visitation will be Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Tues., Dec. 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Prairie Mt. UMC with Rev. Phillip Coyler officiating. The burial will follow immediately at the church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
60°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 29, 2019 @ 5:43 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.