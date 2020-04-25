GIOLDEN -- Ronald Ray, 66, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home in Golden. Services will be on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Burial will follow at Old Bethel Cemetery.

